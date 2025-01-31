South African model makes history as she becomes first Black woman to win Mrs World in its 40 years history (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - South African Model, Tshego Gaelae, has made history as the first Black Mrs. World at the 40th Mrs. World Pageant in Las Vegas, USA.

The 40th Mrs. World pageant took place on January 29–30, 2025.

On the final day of the pageant, Tshego Gaelae was crowned winner.

Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda was named the first runner-up, while Thailand’s Ploy Panperm secured the second runner-up position.

Celebrating her win, Gaelae expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, writing, “To God Be The Glory. Thank you so much for the love and support, I am beyond grateful and elated! My beautiful South Africa, the crown is coming Home.”

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, conceived in 1984.

The organisation that supported her journey, Mrs South Africa, also hailed the achievement in a social media post, stating, “From Soweto to Vegas and now the World, @mrsworldpageant The Crown is Coming Home! Thank you to everyone who supported our Queen on her incredible Journey.

“Thank you to the @mrsworldpageant organisation and judges for everything you do, and for seeing our queen and her brilliance. What an honour to have a South African queen as the 40th Anniversary Mrs World, and first ever Black Mrs World.”



Watch the video showing the moment she was crowned below.