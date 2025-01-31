BLAC CHYNA slams TRISTAN THOMPSON for calling DREAM KARDASHIAN his 'daughter'







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Tristan Thompson is facing backlash after referring to Dream Kardashian, the 8-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, as his "oldest daughter" in a recent video. The NBA player posted the clip expressing love for his "two daughters," Dream and True Thompson, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian.

The comment sparked outrage on social media, with many criticizing Thompson for claiming Dream as his own despite having no biological connection to her. Adding to the controversy, Blac Chyna, Dream’s mother, publicly called out Thompson, accusing him of using her daughter's name for attention.

Reacting to this, Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, emphasized that Dream has "one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian." She continued, "I usually don't speak up, but I'm done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter." Chyna also clarified that she and Rob have an active co-parenting relationship and that there was no need for Thompson to insert himself.

Thompson, who shares three biological children with different women, including son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, son Theo with model Maralee Nichols, and son Tatum with Khloé, is no stranger to family drama.

Dream, however, has maintained a close bond with Khloé and her daughter True, often spending time with them for sleepovers and family activities. This is not the first time the Kardashian family has faced criticism over how they describe their relationship with Dream.

In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé referred to herself as Dream's "third parent," prompting a similar backlash. She later clarified on Instagram that she considers all her nieces and nephews her "babies" as part of her belief that raising children requires a village.

Given Blac Chyna's complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family, fans are suggesting that it might be best for everyone involved to stick to traditional "aunt" and "uncle" titles moving forward.