BLAC CHYNA slams TRISTAN THOMPSON for calling DREAM KARDASHIAN his 'daughter'

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Tristan Thompson is facing backlash after referring to Dream Kardashian, the 8-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, as his "oldest daughter" in a recent video. The NBA player posted the clip expressing love for his "two daughters," Dream and True Thompson, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian.
The comment sparked outrage on social media, with many
criticizing Thompson for claiming Dream as his own despite having no biological
connection to her. Adding to the controversy, Blac Chyna, Dream’s mother,
publicly called out Thompson, accusing him of using her daughter's name for
attention.
Reacting to this, Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White,
emphasized that Dream has "one mother, Angela White, and one father,
Robert Kardashian." She continued, "I usually don't speak up, but I'm
done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter." Chyna also
clarified that she and Rob have an active co-parenting relationship and that
there was no need for Thompson to insert himself.
Thompson, who shares three biological children with
different women, including son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, son Theo with model
Maralee Nichols, and son Tatum with Khloé, is no stranger to family drama.
Dream, however, has maintained a close bond with Khloé and
her daughter True, often spending time with them for sleepovers and family
activities. This is not the first time the Kardashian family has faced
criticism over how they describe their relationship with Dream.
In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé
referred to herself as Dream's "third parent," prompting a similar
backlash. She later clarified on Instagram that she considers all her nieces
and nephews her "babies" as part of her belief that raising children
requires a village.
Given Blac Chyna's complicated history with the
Kardashian-Jenner family, fans are suggesting that it might be best for
everyone involved to stick to traditional "aunt" and
"uncle" titles moving forward.
0 Comments