SHOCKER! CS ALFRED MUTUA’s ex-wife LILIAN NG’ANG’A exposes her abusive ex-lover - ‘I stayed, even after he hit me’







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has dropped a bombshell, revealing a dark and painful chapter of her past that no one saw coming!

Taking to TikTok on February 12th, the usually private mother of one, disclosed how a hospital visit triggered traumatic memories of a past toxic relationship.

In her emotional confession, Lilian explained that she had taken her baby to the hospital when a concerned doctor, noticing her swollen eye, asked if someone had hit her.

Though she assured the doctor it wasn’t the case, the question sent her spiraling back to a time when she endured violence from a man she loved dearly.

She recalled a shocking incident in Westlands, where her then-boyfriend slapped her over a baseless jealousy fit.

“And I remembered a time in my life when I had a boyfriend who was violent. This time we were at Westlands and my then boyfriend concludes that this person was looking at me and I was looking at them so he hit me.”

“I hit him back instantly. But we didn’t break up. Mapenzi ilichacha, you know? I thought he was the love of my life.”

Lilian admitted that despite multiple violent episodes, she stayed in the relationship, even making excuses at work to cover up injuries.

Now older and wiser, she calls it “madness” and urges anyone in an abusive relationship to leave when the moment of clarity comes.

“If your partner is violent or abusive in any way, and you have your family, colleagues, or friends telling you to leave, but you feel like you can’t, I always say stay.”

“But trust me, the day will come when everything is so clear, and no one will have to tell you to leave. You won’t wait until 8 a.m.; you will leave at 7 a.m.

While Lilian didn’t drop names, fans were quick to speculate.

Some wondered if she was hinting at her current marriage to singer Juliani, amid swirling breakup rumors.

Others wondered if it was her ex-husband, CS Alfred Mutua.

The two had a messy and highly publicized break-up in 2021, with Lilian accusing Mutua of confiscating all the expensive gifts he had given her during their relationship.

