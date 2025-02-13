Are KALENJIN men this ruthless? – See how they are giving Kenyan LADIES premium character development!







Thursday, February 13, 2025 – Kalenjin men are trending, and not in a good way!

This is after several ladies came forward to expose their heartbreaks at the hands of these seemingly "ruthless" lovers.

It all started when one lady posted a photo of herself looking completely distressed, captioning it: "If you get a chance to break a Kalenjin man’s heart, don’t hesitate. I’ll explain later."

Her cryptic message left tongues wagging, with dozens of women flooding the comments and dropping names of Kalenjin men who gave them character development.

Is it bad luck, a pattern, or just bitter exes venting?

Whatever the case, Kenyan women are having a field day calling out their Kalenjin heartbreakers, leaving netizens entertained and intrigued.

Are Kalenjin men really the heartbreak kings, or is this just another online exaggeration?

See the posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST