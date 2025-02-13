Are KALENJIN men this ruthless? – See how they are giving Kenyan LADIES premium character development!

Thursday, February 13, 2025 – Kalenjin men are trending, and not in a good way!
This is after several ladies came forward to expose their
heartbreaks at the hands of these seemingly "ruthless" lovers.
It all started when one lady posted a photo of herself
looking completely distressed, captioning it: "If you get a chance to break a Kalenjin
man’s heart, don’t hesitate. I’ll explain later."
Her cryptic message left tongues wagging, with dozens of
women flooding the comments and dropping names of Kalenjin men who gave them
character development.
Is it bad luck, a pattern, or just bitter exes venting?
Whatever the case, Kenyan women are having a field day
calling out their Kalenjin heartbreakers, leaving netizens entertained and
intrigued.
Are Kalenjin men really the heartbreak kings, or is this
just another online exaggeration?
See the posts below.
