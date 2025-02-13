The late KELVIN KIPTUM’s lonely parents lay flowers to mark his first anniversary- His wife fled to Nairobi with the millions he left (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February 13, 2025 - The parents of late marathoner, Kelvin Kiptum, have marked the first anniversary since his death, without the presence of his wife, Asenath Rotich.
Kiptum’s father, Mzee Cheruiyot, claims that Asenath took off
with Kiptum’s money shortly after his burial.
She is reportedly living large in Nairobi as Kiptum’s parents
suffer in the village, lacking even basic necessities.
Speaking in a recent interview, Mzee Cheruiyot cursed his
late son’s wife.
“The wife of my child will be cursed her whole life. If God
is really present, let her live. When Kiptum died, she did not even finish a
month here; she left. Let her eat our son’s money alone. We will cry to God
only,” he said.
