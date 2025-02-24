SHOCK on MWANGI KIUNJURI as a Catholic Church rejects his Ksh 80,000 donation - See how he reacted (VIDEO)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri was stunned on Sunday after a Catholic church rejected his Ksh 80, 000 donation.

In a viral video, Kiunjuri revealed he initially intended to donate Ksh 40,000 but decided to double the amount.

However, the Church priest and congregation rejected his donation.

The rejection aligns with the Catholic Church’s firm stance against using religious events for political self-promotion.

Last year, the Archdiocese of Nairobi declined millions from President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

On November 17th, 2024, Soweto Catholic Church, led by Reverend Philip Anyolo, announced they would return Ksh 2.6 million and decline an additional Ksh 3 million pledged for a Fathers’ house and a parish bus donation.

Anyolo urged politicians to respect places of worship, emphasizing that turning the pulpit into a political platform undermines its sanctity.

