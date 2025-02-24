Nairobi City Council staff dump garbage, clamps Kenya Power vehicles outside Stima Plaza after power was disconnected at their offices (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Nairobi City County has launched a full-scale enforcement operation against Kenya Power in an escalating dispute over unpaid bills, which have accumulated to more than Ksh 4.8 billion.

Early Monday morning, county authorities arrived at Stima Plaza, the company’s headquarters, with garbage trucks, blocking all entry and exit points.

Moments later, water supply was cut off, sewer lines were sealed, and parked vehicles were towed away to the county yard.

By mid-morning, the normally busy premises had turned chaotic, with employees and visitors stranded outside.

The dispute traces back several years as Nairobi County has been demanding wayleave payments from Kenya Power, arguing that the company has been using county land without settling the required fees.

Officials say the power distributor has ignored multiple notices and deadlines, leaving them with no option but to act.





Documents from City Hall show that the arrears stretch back to 2016, accumulating year after year.

The county had initially imposed a modest charge, but recent policy changes adjusted the rates, pushing the outstanding debt to over Ksh 4.8 billion.

A letter signed by the County Chief Officer for Revenue Administration had given Kenya Power a deadline to clear the debt.

That deadline has since lapsed, and the county government has made it clear that no further warnings will be issued.

Inside government circles, officials insist that enforcement measures will continue until the power company complies.

