SHOCK as the wife to popular Kameme FM ardent fan and frequent caller, JUNIOR WA GITHOGORO, strangles their 3 kids to death before taking her own life (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Popular Kameme FM presenter ardent fan and frequent caller, Junior Wa Githogoro, is devastated following the sudden demise of his wife and three kids.

Junior’s wife reportedly strangled their three kids to death at their home in Githogoro near Runda, Nairobi County, and later took her own wife.

Junior was at work when the tragic incident happened.

The grieving man, who is popular among Kameme FM fans, returned home from work, only to find the lifeless bodies of his wife and kids.

It is suspected that his deceased wife was silently battling depression.

Kameme FM’s presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba alias Baby Top, broke the sad news to Kameme FM fans during her mid-morning show.





Below are photos of the couple.

