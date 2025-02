Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Junior Wa Githogoro, a popular Kameme FM ardent fan and frequent caller, is mourning after his wife strangled their 3 kids to death before taking her own life.

Junior was at work when the tragic incident happened at their home in Githogoro near Runda Estate.

Junior and his wife looked like a perfect couple on social media but it is alleged that she was silently battling depression.





See photos



The Kenyan DAILY POST