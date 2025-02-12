Mystery as student, who is accused of killing his brother over land dispute, jumps to death after police raid his house in Nandi – DETAILS!







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Nandi North Police Commander, Simon Muli, has confirmed the death of Dennis Kipyego, a student at Kaiboi National Polytechnic, following a police operation at his hostel.

Officers from Chemundu Police Station surrounded the house where Dennis had locked himself in, attempting to force him out.

According to police reports, Dennis refused to open the door and instead climbed onto the roof.

In an attempt to escape, he broke through the rooftop and jumped, sustaining severe injuries after landing on a sharp object.

“He eventually broke the rooftop and jumped out of the house and unfortunately fell on a sharp object that fatally injured his abdomen.

“The officers took the suspect to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment,” a police officer stated.

Dennis was the main suspect in the murder of his step-brother, an incident that occurred in December last year in Chemuswa.

Authorities linked the killing to a dispute over family land succession, with preliminary investigations indicating Dennis played a significant role in the crime and had been evading police since the incident.

Following the police raid, residents of Sang’alo village staged protests, questioning the circumstances surrounding Dennis’ death.

They raised concerns over spent cartridges found outside his house, alleging he may have been shot before being taken to the hospital.

Relatives, led by James Mutai, have called for a thorough inquiry to determine the exact cause of Dennis' death.

