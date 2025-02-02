SHOCK as an SDA elder is stabbed to death by a fellow elder at the altar over a love triangle – See how the assailant hid the killer knife

Sunday, February 2, 2025 - A church service at Ebenezer SDA Church in Ramoya Village, Samba Sub-location, Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County, turned into a horrific crime scene on Saturday when an elder fatally stabbed a fellow elder in front of shocked congregants.
According to Suba South Sub County Police Commander, Caxton
Ndunda, Elder Francis Opiyo had just concluded his session and was handing over
to a colleague when chaos erupted.
Without warning, another church elder approached the altar,
pulled a knife hidden inside a Bible, and stabbed Francis in the chest.
The victim collapsed instantly, sending the congregation
into panic.
Eyewitnesses say the attacker, who was seething with rage,
accused Francis of having an affair with his wife, who is also a church member.
After committing the gruesome act, the suspect fled the
scene but later surrendered to the local Assistant Chief.
Meanwhile, Francis was rushed to hospital, where he
succumbed to his injuries.
Police have since arrested the suspect, who is being held at
Magunga Police Station.
The police boss urged residents to resolve disputes through
lawful means rather than resorting to murder.
The victim’s body was moved to St. Camillus Hospital
Mortuary in Sori Town, Migori County.
