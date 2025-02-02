SHOCK as an SDA elder is stabbed to death by a fellow elder at the altar over a love triangle – See how the assailant hid the killer knife







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - A church service at Ebenezer SDA Church in Ramoya Village, Samba Sub-location, Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County, turned into a horrific crime scene on Saturday when an elder fatally stabbed a fellow elder in front of shocked congregants.

According to Suba South Sub County Police Commander, Caxton Ndunda, Elder Francis Opiyo had just concluded his session and was handing over to a colleague when chaos erupted.

Without warning, another church elder approached the altar, pulled a knife hidden inside a Bible, and stabbed Francis in the chest.

The victim collapsed instantly, sending the congregation into panic.

Eyewitnesses say the attacker, who was seething with rage, accused Francis of having an affair with his wife, who is also a church member.

After committing the gruesome act, the suspect fled the scene but later surrendered to the local Assistant Chief.

Meanwhile, Francis was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have since arrested the suspect, who is being held at Magunga Police Station.

The police boss urged residents to resolve disputes through lawful means rather than resorting to murder.

The victim’s body was moved to St. Camillus Hospital Mortuary in Sori Town, Migori County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST