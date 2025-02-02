VIDEO of boda boda riders queuing to be given Ksh 1,000 each after attending DP KITHURE KINDIKI’s event in Embu emerges







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki attended a Boda Boda summit in Embu on Saturday accompanied by senior Government officials, where he met hundreds of boda boda riders.

It is now emerging that the boda boda riders were paid Ksh 1,000 each after attending the event.

A video shared on X shows the riders queuing to receive the money.

According to a boda boda rider, they were given a half loaf of bread and soda before going to the event.

They were also given Ksh 1,000 each after the event.

Some locals were also ferried to the event in buses.

Watch the video.