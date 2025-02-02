Hasara Tupu: A multi-million lorry torched down by locals in Makueni over illegal sand harvesting (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - A businessman is counting losses after his multi-million lorry estimated to be worth over Ksh 9 million was torched down by locals in Makueni.

Reports indicate that the locals cornered the driver and accused him of illegally harvesting sand in a nearby river.

The County Government had issued a notice banning sand harvesting in the rivers but powerful cartels have been carrying out the illegal activities after colluding with corrupt County officials.

Clashes between truck drivers ferrying sand and locals are common in the County.

See photos of the lorry that was razed down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST