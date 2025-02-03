SHOCK as a police officer turns violent and stabs two patients in hospital in Siaya where he was admitted







Monday, February 3, 2025 - A police officer admitted to Rarieda Sub-County Hospital turned violent on Sunday night and attacked fellow patients.

According to the hospital’s management, distress screams alerted medical staff, who rushed to the scene.

The officer, attached to Aram Police Station, reportedly stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the neck and a 20-year-old man in the chest.

He was restrained by hospital security and staff just as he moved to attack a third patient.

The injured patients are receiving treatment at the same facility, with one undergoing an X-ray examination.

Confirming the incident, Siaya County Police Commander Serah Koki stated that officers arrived at the scene and took their colleague into custody.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is now investigating the matter to determine further action.

Authorities are yet to establish the motive behind the attack, even as concerns rise over the mental well-being of officers in service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST