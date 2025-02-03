SHOCK as a police officer turns violent and stabs two patients in hospital in Siaya where he was admitted

Monday, February 3, 2025 - A police officer admitted to Rarieda Sub-County Hospital turned violent on Sunday night and attacked fellow patients.
According to the hospital’s management, distress screams
alerted medical staff, who rushed to the scene.
The officer, attached to Aram Police Station, reportedly
stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the neck and a 20-year-old man in the chest.
He was restrained by hospital security and staff just as he
moved to attack a third patient.
The injured patients are receiving treatment at the same
facility, with one undergoing an X-ray examination.
Confirming the incident, Siaya County Police Commander Serah
Koki stated that officers arrived at the scene and took their colleague into
custody.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is now investigating
the matter to determine further action.
Authorities are yet to establish the motive behind the
attack, even as concerns rise over the mental well-being of officers in
service.
