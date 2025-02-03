VIDEO of Governor SAKAJA rapping for guests at his lavish 40th birthday party as the city chokes in dirt







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja hosted an invite-only lavish birthday party in one of the high-end entertainment joints in the city as he turned 40 years old in style.

The first-time Governor left many in awe after showcasing his freestyling abilities.

In the spontaneous moment, Sakaja dropped bars that had the crowd buzzing.

“Na since mi ni sinner, self control mimi sina, I am just a man, thank you lord for your righteous son, our christ has done, to your righteous man,’’ he rapped.

The audience was visibly impressed, with applause ringing out as Sakaja ended his short freestyle.

The youthful Governor has been facing criticism for running down the County and living a fancy lifestyle using tax payer’s money.

A section of Nairobi leaders led by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino have been calling for his impeachment over poor leadership and corruption.

Watch the video.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja! pic.twitter.com/yujbyyBZMV — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2025

