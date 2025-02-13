SHOCK as a mother abandons newborn with severe deformities at a private hospital in Naivasha - DETAILS







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A private hospital in Naivasha is grappling with a heartbreaking case in which a mother abandoned her newborn due to severe facial deformities.

The baby, born at ITARC Hospital in Longonot town, lacks a nose, has an underdeveloped skull, and is missing some fingers and toes.

Her mother, citing cultural beliefs, refused to breastfeed or clothe her before fleeing the hospital.

Hospital staff, led by medic Benson Kimani, have been providing care, but the infant urgently requires specialized surgery to reconstruct her skull and prevent life-threatening complications.

Dr. Muchai Kimani revealed that the baby breathes only through her mouth, increasing the risk of infection.

The hospital is currently feeding her with formula while seeking to transfer her to a more equipped facility.

Hospital Operations Manager James Kabuki confirmed that an expert at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has agreed to perform the complex surgery.

However, the procedure is costly, and the child will need a stable home after recovery.

Njoroge Wainaina, the facility’s Director, assured the public of their commitment to supporting the baby’s medical journey and appealed for help in securing funding and a safe home for her post-surgery care.

