A KALENJIN man masquerading as a senior DCI officer kills his KIKUYU girlfriend- He had visited her parents and promised her marriage (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A family in Kirinyaga County is seeking justice after their 26-year-old daughter was killed by her boyfriend.

The deceased, Risper Ng’endo, left home to visit her boyfriend in Nairobi, not knowing that he was planning to kill her.

According to Ng’endo’s father, she was found murdered four days after she left home to visit her killer boyfriend, Demis Kemei.

Speaking to the media, Ng’endo’s sister, Caroline Wandia, recounted that on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Risper left the Kerugoya matatu stage around 4 pm after receiving a call from her boyfriend.

"I kept in touch with her until she arrived at his place around 8 pm. That was the last time we spoke - after that, her phone went off," Wandia said.

Ng’endo and Kemei had been dating for over six years.

Kemei had visited Ng’endo’s family several times and promised her marriage.

“He had visited our home in Kirima several times, and my sister had even visited his family in Kericho. We were waiting for their marriage. She had a shop here at home. Why did he do this to her?” Ng’endo’s sister lamented.

The suspect had lied to the family that he was a senior officer in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi, only for them to learn later that he was a shamba boy in Kajiado.

“All along, we believed he was a DCI officer. On Monday that week, he told us he had travelled to America, yet my sister didn’t even have a passport. Then, suddenly, he admitted to killing her and vanished. We want justice,” the deceased's sister added.

Below are photos of the deceased lady and her killer boyfriend.

