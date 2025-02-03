SHOCK as a military officer (In PHOTOs) takes his own life using an AK-47 rifle at Eldoret Barracks - Read the suicide note that he left on Facebook

Tuesday, January 4, 2024 - The military police unit is investigating circumstances under which a military officer in the rank of a Corporal committed suicide on Monday mid-morning inside the 9KR Barracks in Eldoret.
Cpl Wycliffe Kellem Mukhwana shot himself dead with an AK-47
rifle at around 11 am while inside the 9KR signal changing room.
Before his death, he had been deployed for guard duties on
Sunday.
Wycliffe left a suicide note on his Facebook page citing a
series of frustrations from ranking seniors within his operation barracks in
Eldoret.
He cited being denied a pass and access to a loan facility
by the seniors failing to sign his papers.
He had planned to shoot one of the senior military officers
6 times before he took his own life.
The Military Police Unit is undertaking investigations into the suicide note and circumstances of the officer taking his own life.
Below is a post of the suicide note that he left on Facebook.
