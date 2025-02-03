LOVE TRIANGLE! Wife of slain SDA church elder, who had an extra marital affair, painfully narrates moments her husband was stabbed by a fellow elder at the altar







Monday, February 3, 2025 - The wife of slain Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) elder Francis Opiyo tearfully recalled the horrifying moment her husband was stabbed while ministering at Ebeneza SDA Church in Ramoya village, Suba South.

Quinter Auma described how what began as a peaceful Sabbath turned into a nightmare. “The suspect moved from his seat toward my husband.”

“We had no idea what was about to happen.”

“Suddenly, he stabbed him.”

“My husband sighed in pain and fell,” she recounted.

According to Suba South Sub County Police Commander, Caxton Ndunda, Elder Francis Opiyo had just concluded his session and was handing over to a colleague when chaos erupted.

Without warning, another church elder approached the altar, pulled a knife hidden inside a Bible, and stabbed Francis in the chest.

Eyewitnesses say the attacker, who was seething with rage, accused Francis of having an affair with his wife, who is also a church member.

The suspect fled the scene after committing the gruesome act but later surrendered to the local Assistant Chief.

Francis was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, and his body was moved to St. Camillus Hospital Mortuary in Sori Town, Migori County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST