Forced apology? Former Kameme FM presenter, WAMBUI WA NJIHIA, turns around after accusing her husband of infidelity and parading his alleged side chick on social media (LOOK)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Former Kameme FM presenter, Wambui Wa Njihia, has been trending after she took to social media and accused her husband of engaging in an extra-marital affair.

The mother of two posted photos of her husband and a woman she claims is his side chick in Mombasa during a business trip sponsored by NCBA Bank, where he works.

She now claims that the woman in the photos is not her husband’s side chick but a distant relative.

She issued an apology to her husband and claimed that she was misled by informers.

However, her apology doesn’t hold water, according to many people.

Was she forced to apologize to protect her brand and her husband’s job at NCBA bank after the story went viral?

The Kenyan DAILY POST