SHOCK as it emerges that the main suspect in the brutal murder of former Wells Fargo HR Manager WILLIS AYIEKO was paid just Ksh 5,000 - DETAILS!







Monday, February 10, 2025 - An Investigation into the brutal abduction and murder of former Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko, has revealed shocking details.

Ayieko, who was investigating a KSh 94 million theft from Quickmart Supermarket, was kidnapped moments after leaving a funeral vigil in Nyamninia, Siaya County.

His abductors reportedly tortured him for days, forcing multiple transactions from his bank and M-Pesa accounts, withdrawing over KSh 1.2 million before killing him.

Investigations reveal that ex-convict Charles Odhiambo, hired as the getaway rider, was allegedly paid a mere KSh 10,000 for his role, while Dancan Ochieng’, alias Otuchi, received just KSh 5,000 - an amount transferred via the suspect's sister's phone.

Otuchi allegedly provided the location where Ayieko was held and ultimately killed.

Eyewitnesses say Ayieko was detained in a mud house linked to Otuchi’s son where they heard desperately screaming for help.

However, the suspects told the concerned neighbors it was a drunkard being disciplined.

Witnesses reported that after Otuchi entered the house, Ayieko’s cries abruptly ceased, raising suspicions that he personally oversaw the killing.

After the murder, the perpetrators waited until nightfall before dumping Ayieko’s bound body in River Nyamboga.

His remains were found with his legs tied using his trousers and his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Authorities arrested primary suspect Victor Ouma Okoth in Dandora, Nairobi.

His brother and alleged accomplice, Robert Wakolo, was killed while allegedly resisting arrest and police found military uniforms, handcuffs, and a pistol inside his hired vehicle.

A postmortem confirmed Ayieko succumbed to head injuries from blunt force trauma.

The disturbing revelations of the suspects’ paltry payouts have left many questioning the callousness and motivations behind the gruesome murder.

Watch the report below courtesy of TV47.

The Kenyan DAILY POST