I am ready to be a housewife! 45-year-old former Kenyan media personality, CYNTHIA NYAMAI, opens up on her desire to get married - Reveals what she wants in a man







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Former Kenyan media personality, Cynthia Nyamai, is boldly manifesting marriage and has opened up about the qualities she seeks in a man.

Appearing on the Dating Stories YouTube channel, the 45-year old communication specialist and entrepreneur got candid about love, purpose, and relationships.

"God has used me in ministry, business, and my career," she shared, making it clear that she won’t date outside her purpose.

For her, attraction starts with the mind. However, her busy schedule has made dating a challenge.

“Life just happens. You travel, you’re alert about security, especially during election periods, and before you know it, six to eight months have passed without meeting anyone new,” she explained.

Despite external pressure, she stands firm in her standards. “People say when you’re successful, fewer men want to date you. I say that’s fine - I don’t want a weak man! Weakness is a turn-off,” she declared.

Her ideal partner? A strong man who understands her purpose and supports her growth.

“If he told me to be a housewife and take care of him, I’d resign—so long as he’s clear on his purpose,” she added.

Nyamai, who started her career at KTN as a business reporter and anchor before founding Cynthia Nyamai Communications, a PR firm with a presence in multiple African countries, disclosed that her family is eagerly awaiting grandchildren.

"My mum is looking forward to the grandchildren, so we had this conversation, and I said coming soon, coming soon. But the interesting thing is when I was 5 years old, I told my mum I will settle in my forties"

Adding: “I already know, I spent time with God, we haven't agreed on the names, but I know my first born, second, and what God is calling them for"

