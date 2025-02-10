SHOCK as it emerges that the prime suspect in WILLIS AYIEKO’s murder sent a photo of his remains to an unknown person via phone (VIDEO)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged on the brutal murder of the late Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko, after a local journalist conducted a thorough investigation.

Ayieko was abducted last year in October shortly after leaving a friend’s night vigil and held hostage in a mud house, where he was tortured for days and killed.

One of the prime suspects in Ayieko’s murder is identified as Victor Ouma alias Sisco, a former convict.

Sisco, who is in police custody, is believed to be among the suspects who tortured Ayieko after locking him in a house.

It was further established that Sisqo sent a photo of Ayieko’s remains to an unknown person via phone before dumping his body in a nearby stream.

He also withdrew Ksh 1.2 million from Ayieko’s bank and Mpesa accounts.

Sisco was arrested in Nairobi’s Dandora estate after he was placed at the scene of crime through forensic analysis.

Watch the full investigative report on Ayieko’s murder.

