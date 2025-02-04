SHOCK as it emerges that EL SAPO, a notorious figure in Spain’s criminal underworld, relocated to Kenya and is running a gold scam in the country - Details emerge







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - The so-called CEO of AFREX Bridge Connections Ltd, Lamarca J. Benjamin alias Morlon Jean Emmanuel, who was recently arrested in connection with the USD 120,000 gold scam, is not who he claims to be.

His real name is Jon Imanol Sapieha Candela, also known as “El Sapo” and he has a long history in organized crime stretching back over 30 years in Spain.

For those who may not know, El Sapo was a notorious figure in Spain’s criminal underworld, linked to high-level fraud, money laundering and organized syndicates that operated across Europe.





His name appears in multiple investigations involving large-scale financial crimes, and his activities have even been the subject of a documentary detailing his deep involvement in criminal networks.

