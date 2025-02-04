Disgraced and broke city car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, confirms that WAVINYA MARIA dumped him even after splashing millions on her







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Embatttled city car dealer Khalif Kairo has broken his silence following endless rumours that his much-hyped affair with model Wavinya Maria had crumbled.

Kairo, who hosted an X Space on Monday night, confirmed that he is no longer dating Wavinya.

He claims they parted ways amicably last year even before he was dragged to court for defrauding clients.

Kairo said it was unfair for the public to blame Wavinya for his woes, accusing her of squandering his money and leaving him in debts.

“I broke up with Wavinya in a very amicable situation. My break up with her has nothing to do with my current problems,” Kairo said while responding to an X user who had joined the space.

Kairo said most of his relationships are short-lived because he is mostly focused on his job, giving little attention to the women he dates.

Rumours of Kairo’s breakup with Wavinya started after she deleted all his photos from her Instagram account.

Listen to the audio.

"We broke up with Wavinya in a very amicable situation and it's got nothing to do with all these cases,"- khalif Kairo pic.twitter.com/YuuOGCPtUH — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) February 3, 2025

