Watch a VIDEO of RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, harassing Mandera Governor, ADAN KHALIF, in public during the President’s visit - He almost slapped him







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, was caught on camera harassing Mandera Governor, Adan Khalif, at the Moi Stadium.

Khalif had been invited to address the public when Kibet interrupted his speech, signaling him that he was taking too long to deliver the speech.

The Governor was forced to cut short his speech after Kibet ordered him to hand over the microphone to another leader.

Farouk, one of the most powerful figures in President Ruto’s inner circle, is fond of harassing prominent leaders at public events.

Watch the video.

Mandera Governor karibu apigwe kofi na Farouk. Kiherehere mingi pic.twitter.com/78cVIr9XzT — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) February 4, 2025

