Actress and Radio presenter WILBRODA heartbroken after Gen Z boyfriend dumps her for this hot Slay Queen - Dust is constant (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Veteran actress, radio presenter, and MC Jacquey Nyaminde, aka Wilbroda, is nursing yet another heartbreak!

The Milele FM presenter, known for her bold personality, was reportedly dumped by her young Gen Z boyfriend for a fresher, wilder babe.

Sources whisper that the breakup wasn’t exactly smooth.

Word on the street is that the young man couldn’t handle Wilbroda’s overly religious side.

Apparently, Wilbroda insisted they pray before mechi.

However, it appears the prayers weren’t enough to keep him faithful, as he quickly moved on with a hot slay queen who is reportedly "less religious and more of a freak in the sheets."





This isn’t Wilbroda’s first taste of heartbreak.

She once opened up about her failed marriage, admitting that she unknowingly played a part in its downfall.

"I was always surrounded by my relatives. My sisters were practically living with me. I didn't see a problem until after the breakup,” she confessed.

Since then, she’s been linked to a string of younger lovers, but as they say, dust is constant!

See a photo of her ex-boyfriend flaunting the hot slay queen he is now dating after dumping the veteran actress.

