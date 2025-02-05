SHOCK as a 21-year-old man is lynched by a mob for stealing Miraa worth less than Ksh 200 in Kirinyaga.







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - A 21-year-old man was killed by an angry mob for allegedly stealing miraa at South Ngariama Ranching Scheme in Murinduko Ward, Mwea-East Sub-County, Kirinyaga County.

The deceased, Dennis Muriuki, had reportedly been stealing muguka and miraa, frustrating local farmers.

“The young man, whose father is a shoemaker at Ikulungu Shopping Centre, was caught with only 200 grams of miraa worth less than Ksh 200.”

“His death has left many in disbelief,” said Joseph Murimi, a local resident.

Muguka theft has risen in the area, driven by its high market price of Ksh 800 per kilogram.

While some residents were angered by the thefts, others were shocked by his brutal killing.

“It’s sad that Dennis lost his life over a small amount of muguka. He should have sought employment instead,” lamented Mr. Njogu.

Mwea-East Sub-County Police Commander, Mohammed Jarso, confirmed the incident, stating that Muriuki was a repeat offender.

“We urge residents to report theft cases instead of resorting to mob justice,” Jarso said.

Authorities continue to warn against rising cases of mob justice in the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST