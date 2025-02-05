Defiant RUTO rubbishes threats of a one-term Presidency as he brags about his successful political career (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - President William Ruto has claimed that he is not losing sleep over threats of a one-term presidency from some opposition figures.

In what appears to be a response to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has vowed to ensure Ruto becomes Kenya’s first-ever one-term President, the President insisted that he is not intimidated by the threats.

“Sometimes you are threatened with talk of a one-term presidency, two-term but that is not my concern.

“Will the 2027 election be any different from the ones we have held before?

“What is the problem?”

“I was an MP for 15 years, Deputy President for 10 years, and now I am serving as President for almost five years now.

“What is it that I have not become? What can someone threaten me with?”

Watch the video below.

