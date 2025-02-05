Here is the video of RUTO claiming that DONALD TRUMP supports Kenya’s Police mission to Haiti - Was he lying (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - President William Ruto recently stated that U.S. President Donald Trump supports Kenya’s police mission in Haiti while attending a church service.
Just days later, the U.S. government has announced freezing
over US$13 million (Sh1.7 billion) in funding for the Kenya-led Multinational
Security Mission, following Trump’s 90-day foreign aid pause.
This development has left Kenyan officials in disarray,
struggling to determine the future of their deployment.
Ruto has been accused of lying unprovoked and his assertion
of U.S’ backing has quickly unraveled, marking yet another embarrassing moment
for his administration.
Meanwhile, Kenyan officers in Haiti remain in limbo, facing
an uncertain mission with no assured financial support.
Watch the video below.
Kenyan President William Ruto claimed US president Donald Trump supports Kenyan Police mission to the Gangland Republic of Haiti.— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) February 5, 2025
It was a lie.
He lied in the pulpit. pic.twitter.com/Ov2eSfOm2u
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments