Here is the video of RUTO claiming that DONALD TRUMP supports Kenya’s Police mission to Haiti - Was he lying (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - President William Ruto recently stated that U.S. President Donald Trump supports Kenya’s police mission in Haiti while attending a church service.

Just days later, the U.S. government has announced freezing over US$13 million (Sh1.7 billion) in funding for the Kenya-led Multinational Security Mission, following Trump’s 90-day foreign aid pause.

This development has left Kenyan officials in disarray, struggling to determine the future of their deployment.

Ruto has been accused of lying unprovoked and his assertion of U.S’ backing has quickly unraveled, marking yet another embarrassing moment for his administration.

Meanwhile, Kenyan officers in Haiti remain in limbo, facing an uncertain mission with no assured financial support.

Watch the video below.

Kenyan President William Ruto claimed US president Donald Trump supports Kenyan Police mission to the Gangland Republic of Haiti.



It was a lie.

He lied in the pulpit. pic.twitter.com/Ov2eSfOm2u — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) February 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST