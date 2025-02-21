Senator KAREN NYAMU amuses mourners at KINGI’s father’s burial as she mimics RUTO’s viral speech (VIDEO)







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu left mourners in stitches during the burial of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi’s father in Kilifi, where President William Ruto was present.

When given the chance to speak, Nyamu playfully urged the President to improve local road networks, hilariously mimicking his now-viral speech from North Eastern.

This comes despite Ruto recently urging Kenyans to stop mocking him over his infrastructure promises.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST