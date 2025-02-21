Ksh 1 million for cadets! SHOCKING bribery rates in KDF recruitment exposed – See CONFESSIONS!







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Kenyans have taken to social media to expose the rampant corruption in Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) recruitment, with bribery figures reaching staggering amounts.

It all began when a netizen casually inquired whether the cost of securing a military slot had changed, recalling that the bribe previously stood at Ksh 500,000.

What followed was a flood of shocking revelations - current rates reportedly range from Ksh 600,000 to Ksh 750,000 for servicemen, while cadet positions fetch an eye-watering Ksh 1 million.

Worse still, some claimed that even after paying, there’s no guarantee of selection.

The revelations have sparked debate, with some Kenyans admitting they’d bribe for a slot, while others condemn the practice.

This raises serious questions about fairness and integrity in military recruitment.

Who really qualifies - merit or money?

See the reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST