Ksh 1 million for cadets! SHOCKING bribery rates in KDF recruitment exposed – See CONFESSIONS!

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Kenyans have taken to social media to expose the rampant corruption in Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) recruitment, with bribery figures reaching staggering amounts.
It all began when a netizen casually inquired whether the
cost of securing a military slot had changed, recalling that the bribe
previously stood at Ksh 500,000.
What followed was a flood of shocking revelations - current
rates reportedly range from Ksh 600,000 to Ksh 750,000 for servicemen, while
cadet positions fetch an eye-watering Ksh 1 million.
Worse still, some claimed that even after paying, there’s no
guarantee of selection.
The revelations have sparked debate, with some Kenyans
admitting they’d bribe for a slot, while others condemn the practice.
This raises serious questions about fairness and integrity
in military recruitment.
Who really qualifies - merit or money?
See the reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
