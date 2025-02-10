See what a rogue high school teacher did to a boy in Uasin Gishu - He was rescued by a KPLC engineer, DCI please!!! (PHOTOs)

Monday, February 10, 2025 - A high school teacher from Uasin Gishu beat up a boy in the village after a cow he was rearing trespassed his farm, leaving him with serious injuries.
The rogue teacher, known as, David Kipchirchir Talam, bragged that he is well-connected after the locals threatened to take legal action against him for assaulting the boy.
The victim was rescued by a Kenya Power and Lighting Company
(KPLC) engineer, who was running his errands near the farm.
