Popular Nakuru fashion designer dies in a grisly accident after his speeding car rammed into stationary truck after a drinking spree (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Popular Nakuru businessman and fashion designer Daniel Kinyanjui, alias Kinya, has passed away in a tragic road crash.

Kinya was reportedly involved in the fatal crash on Sunday, February 9th, along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway near Shemeji while leaving a popular entertainment joint in Nakuru, where he spent the night indulging in alcohol.





Friends, customers, and business associates flooded social media to send condolences to his family, following his sudden demise.





He was reportedly speeding along the busy highway while drunk when his vehicle rammed into a stationary truck, killing him on the spot.

His ill-fated car was written off.

See photos.





