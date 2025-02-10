Alarm raised over the number of newborn babies dying at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital as it emerges that the facility is on the brink of collapse







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Several newborns have reportedly died at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital in Kiambu County over the past few weeks, raising serious concerns about maternity care at the facility.

According to a source, some of the infants died while their mothers awaited medical attention, with several women forced to undergo emergency cesarean sections to remove their deceased babies.

Disturbingly, the hospital has allegedly placed grieving mothers in the same wards as those who successfully delivered their babies, worsening their emotional distress.

Beyond the maternity crisis, the hospital is also grappling with a severe staff payment crisis.

Security guards stationed at the facility are allegedly soliciting money from visitors, claiming they have gone six months without salaries, while cleaners have reportedly downed their tools, leaving the hospital in a state of neglect.

The deteriorating conditions at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital paint a picture of a facility on the brink of collapse, with understaffing, delayed salaries, and failing maternal care putting patients at risk.

"Hello Cyprian. There is something very wrong with Gatundu Level 5 Hospital maternity as yesterday seven kids died, all during the waiting period, and most mothers had to go through CS to get detached from their dead kids. It even gets worse when they mix mothers with kids and those who lost theirs in the same wards. To make matters worse, soldiers wanaomba visitors wenye wanakuja kuona wagonjwa za macho claiming wamekaa for six months without salary, even other workers like cleaners wamegoma. It looks like a deserted place."

