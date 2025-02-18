SARAH MTALII’s cozy photos with her Lawyer sparks dating rumors after messy divorce from SIMON KABU (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Sarah Mtalii, formerly Sarah Kabu, has raised eyebrows after posting a cozy photo with her lawyer, Peter Mwenda, both rocking matching outfits.

This comes fresh off her dramatic divorce from Simon Kabu, leaving netizens wondering - is there more than just business between them?

Despite Sarah insisting that Mwenda is merely her lawyer, their recent snaps suggest otherwise.

Adding fuel to the fire, she recently gushed over him, calling him her “number one cheerleader.”

To top it off, the duo jetted off to Malaysia on Valentine’s Day - for an “award ceremony.” Coincidence?

Social media detectives aren’t buying it!

Is Sarah moving on fast and furious, or are netizens just reading too much into it?

Only time will tell!

The Kenyan DAILY POST