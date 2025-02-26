See how MUSEVENI’s son MUHOOZI KAINERUGABA’s joke about Kenyan women backfired on him - Kenyans don’t play!







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Uganda’s army chief and President Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, just found out the hard way that Kenyans don’t tolerate nonsense online.

The powerful yet controversial General tried to crack a joke about Kenyan women and he got served!

Muhoozi, known for wielding power like his father, posted on X claiming he was “kidnapped” by three Kenyan women at a local restaurant.

But his cheeky banter backfired when a Kenyan man ruthlessly clapped back, advising him to use protection - because Kenyans don’t want more kids like his dictator dad! Ouch!

Clearly stung, Muhoozi quickly deleted the post.

See the trending post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST