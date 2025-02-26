See how MUSEVENI’s son MUHOOZI KAINERUGABA’s joke about Kenyan women backfired on him - Kenyans don’t play!

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Uganda’s army chief and President Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, just found out the hard way that Kenyans don’t tolerate nonsense online.
The powerful yet controversial General tried to crack a joke
about Kenyan women and he got served!
Muhoozi, known for wielding power like his father, posted on
X claiming he was “kidnapped” by three Kenyan women at a local restaurant.
But his cheeky banter backfired when a Kenyan man ruthlessly
clapped back, advising him to use protection - because Kenyans don’t want more
kids like his dictator dad! Ouch!
Clearly stung, Muhoozi quickly deleted the post.
