Nowhere to hide as detectives obtain CCTV footage of assassins planning the murder of activist RICHARD OTIENO - They also met a blogger linked to Molo MP KIMANI KURIA







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Detectives probing the murder of Molo activist Richard Otieno, popularly known as Molo President, have identified Peter Oketch, alias DJ IO, as the alleged mastermind behind his murder.

CCTV footage obtained by the sleuths captured him and two accomplices planning the ambush before fleeing to Tanzania.

According to investigators, Oketch was hired by an unknown individual and went on to recruit other suspects, including boda boda operators and hawkers, to carry out the murder.

The group was reportedly promised Ksh.300, 000 for executing the plan.

Initially, the suspects were given Ksh.3, 000 each, followed by an additional Ksh.5, 000, totalling Ksh.8, 000 for the six participants.

After the murder, the suspects reportedly fled to Tanzania, where they were sheltered by extended family members before returning to Kenya.

Following their arrest, police sought to detain them for 21 days to complete investigations, pursue other suspects, and identify the financiers and beneficiaries who remain at large.

Geolocation data placed the suspects at the same location as Omollo on January 18th, the day he was attacked and killed in Elburgon.

Investigators also established that a blogger linked to Molo MP, Kimani Kuria, met the assassins to plan the murder.

The slain activist was a strong critic of the area MP Kimani Kuria.

