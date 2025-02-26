Petition by transporters expose how Northern Corridor traffic bosses collect millions in monthly bribes - They have secret mobile numbers where the money is deposited







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Transporters operating along the Northern Corridor have accused senior traffic police officers in Voi and Mutito Andei of running an entrenched corruption network that forces them to pay monthly bribes to avoid harassment.

In a petition addressed to top security officials, the transporters allege that Voi Base Commander Mbugua, along with Mutito Andei traffic bosses Saidi Kisiongoi and Walukana, have turned law enforcement into a scheme for extortion, where those who refuse to join their bribery ‘chamas’ face daily arrests and detention.

The officers are said to have established an organised system where large transport companies, particularly those owned by Muslim businessmen, are granted immunity from law enforcement, while independent truck owners are repeatedly targeted.

The petition further claims that each registered company contributes at least Ksh 8,000 monthly at both stations, with millions of shillings allegedly being funneled into secret mobile accounts controlled by the officers.

The transporters argue that these officers have prioritised personal financial gain over their duty to ensure road safety and compliance, allowing unlicensed and unroadworthy vehicles to operate freely as long as they contribute to the bribery scheme.

They have called for the immediate transfer of the implicated officers, warning that failure to act will force them to stage protests to demand accountability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST