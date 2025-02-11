Zombies of Mombasa! SHOCKING VIDEO exposes the drug abuse crisis among Mombasa youth as barons roll in high-end SUVs - This is sad (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A disturbing video circulating on social media has shed light on the growing drug abuse crisis among youth in Mombasa.

The footage shows addicts in a barely conscious state, staggering aimlessly like zombies, in scenes reminiscent of a horror film.

Reports indicate that users are mixing prescription and synthetic drugs to create a dangerously potent concoction, which they inject with devastating effects.

The heartbreaking outcome highlights the severity of the addiction crisis gripping the coastal city.

Even as young people battle addiction, drug barons responsible for supplying these lethal substances continue to operate with impunity.

Many are living lavish lifestyles while the youth suffer the consequences of rampant substance abuse.

The video has sparked outrage, with calls for urgent intervention from authorities to curb the escalating crisis and rehabilitate affected youth.

A rare video of youths in Kisauni Mombasa on a Monday morning. This is the source of those GLEs and GWagons you marvel at. pic.twitter.com/pqE1kl1yyE — Ja Loka (@_fels1) February 10, 2025





