Ailing CHEBUKATI’s daughter, RACHEL, beaten up and thrown out like a dog at Karen Country Club as she moves to court to seek justice







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Rachel Chebukati, the daughter of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair, Wafula Chebukati, has sued Karen Country Club, claiming that her rights were violated after she was suspended, following a scuffle.

Rachel, in her cased filed before the High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi on Monday, said she was an avid golfer and club member for decades until last year when she was expelled because she was the aggressor.

She alleged that on May 18th, 2024, she was at the club’s sports bar when two members came in and attacked her.

They were reportedly drunk and disorderly.

During the attack, she was grabbed by the neck, strangled, thrown on the concrete floor, and kicked while she was on the floor.

According to Rachel’s lawyer, Peter Wanyama, she sought help from the club’s security, but in vain.

Wanyama claimed she was thrown out “like a dog that had stolen and eaten a piece of chicken’’.

She reportedly suffered injuries on the left cheek, right hand, left knee and leg, and a wound on the right hand.

“Because of the nature of the attack, the petitioner experienced dizziness and headache for a whole month,” claimed Wanyama in the petition.

Rachel told the court that she complained about the incident but no action was taken against the two.

She wants the court to find that her rights were violated and quash the expulsion.

She also wants an order permanently barring the club from kicking her out without a proper and legal process.

The case will be mentioned on April 2, 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST