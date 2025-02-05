RUTO’s Government speaks on the fate of Kenyan policemen and women in Haiti mission amid U.S funding freeze.







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - The Kenyan Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, despite the United States' decision to cut funding.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has assured Kenyans that the mission remains financially stable and will continue as planned.

In a statement on February 5, Sing’oei clarified that the mission is financed through a United Nations (UN) Trust Fund supported by multiple international donors, including Canada, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy, and Algeria.

He emphasized that President Donald Trump’s directive to halt U.S. contributions will not cripple the mission, as sufficient funding is available until September 2025.

“While the un-disbursed U.S. contribution of $15 million (Ksh1.9 billion) has been paused, the Trust Fund has adequate resources to sustain the mission until the end of September 2025,” Sing’oei stated.

By the end of 2024, international donors had pledged $110.3 million (Ksh14.2 billion), with $85 million (Ksh10.9 billion) already received, including prior contributions from the U.S.

The MSS mission, authorized by the UN Security Council in 2023, includes police deployments from Kenya, Guatemala, Jamaica, El Salvador, the Bahamas, and Belize.

Sing’oei also highlighted ongoing efforts to transition the MSS mission into a full UN-led operation, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and operational effectiveness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST