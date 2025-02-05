Armed Ugandan Army Officers arrested for harassing local fishermen in the Kenyan waters (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Below is a statement by Budalangi Member of Parliament Raphael Wanjala after two Ugandan army officers were arrested for harassing local fishermen in the Kenyan waters.

Kenya Coast Guard Service officers from our Port Victoria Station have managed to arrest UPDF officers from Uganda at Sumba Island this morning and taken them into custody.

The Ugandan Officers namely Constables Richard Amria and Michael Musila who were armed with AK 47 rifles had already arrested our fishermen in the Kenyan waters with the intention to take them to Uganda Cells before our Coast Guard team apprehended them and handed over to our Kenya Defence Land Force at Hakati for further processing.

It's because of such characters who infiltrate our boundaries that we deliberately decided to establish a Coast Guard Patrol base on the island to help safeguard our fishermen and restore peace in our waters.

