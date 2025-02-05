Government Pathologist reveals the cause of death for missing Mlolongo men - This is heartbreaking!







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - The Government Pathologist has determined the cause of death for two missing Mlolongo men who were among four individuals abducted in December 2024.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, February 5, Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge confirmed that Justus Mutumwa succumbed to multiple abdominal, chest, and head injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

The autopsy also revealed defense wounds on his arms, suggesting he struggled before his death.

“For the first body (Mutumwa), we observed multiple injuries on the abdomen, chest, and head, as well as defensive wounds on the arms, indicating he tried to resist his attackers,” Dr. Njoroge stated.

The second victim, Martin Mwau, was found to have died from strangulation.

“The second body (Mwau) was highly decomposed. However, key findings, including a scalp injury, thoracic injuries, and damage to the strap muscles of the neck, point to manual neck compression as the cause of death,” the pathologist explained.

Mutumwa’s body was discovered in Ruai, Nairobi County, on Thursday, January 30, and later taken to City Mortuary, where his family identified him.

Hours later, Mwau’s remains were also found at City Mortuary.

The grim discoveries have sparked public outrage, with religious and political leaders demanding swift investigations into their deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST