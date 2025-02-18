How spent cartridges on the crime scene exposed a rogue DCI officer and linked him to armed robberies, leading to his arrest (PHOTO)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit, in collaboration with investigators from DCI Ruiru, have apprehended Dennis Wafula Wanabisi, a police officer stationed at DCI Kibwezi, in connection to a robbery with violence incident that occurred in Mtito Andei on July 22, 2024.

On that day, police received reports of two robberies at Yikisaya Trading Centre within Kibwezi Sub-County. Responding quickly, officers discovered that a gang of four robbers, dressed in jungle uniforms and armed with a pistol, had entered 021 CLUB.

They threatened bar attendants and customers, ordering them to surrender their belongings.

In the course of the robbery, one bar attendant was shot in the stomach and sustained serious injuries, while the robbers made off with Ksh 50,000 in cash.

The gang then proceeded to Darajani Shopping Centre, where they forced their way into Seton Night Club. There, the robbers fired two shots into the air before robbing bar attendants and customers of Ksh 25,850 and two mobile phones.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Officer Wanabisi is connected to or may possess information regarding the two robbery incidents.

Following this revelation, his firearm was confiscated, and the empty cartridges recovered from the scenes of both incidents were sent to DCI Headquarters for ballistic examination.

Analysis confirmed that the cartridges were fired from Wanabisi’s firearm. He has today been arraigned before the Makindu Law Courts, where investigators were granted a 14-day custodial order to complete their investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations condemns such behaviour by police officers in the strongest terms possible, asserting that misconduct will be addressed with the full force of the law.

