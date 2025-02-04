RUTO offered me Ksh 2 billion to resign - GACHAGUA spills the beans as he exposes the President badly







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto offered him Ksh. 2 billion to resign from his position.

During an interview with Royal Media Services’ vernacular radio stations - Mulembe, Vuuka, and Sulwe FM, the former DP stated that the proposal was a direct request from Ruto.

“The President asked me to step down, promising Ksh. 2 billion to retire comfortably, with proper security and remuneration. He suggested that I could consider running for political office in the future,” Gachagua stated.

In the same breath, Gachagua, who has vowed to make President Ruto Kenya’s first-ever one-term President, disclosed that some MPs allied to him encouraged him to resign to create an opportunity for him to contest elections in 2027.

Gachagua disclosed that his disagreements with President Ruto over various projects were the root of their falling out.

Some of the projects he was opposed to include, the Affordable Housing project, the heavy tax burden on Kenyans, and certain policies introduced by Ruto’s economic advisors.

Gachagua also addressed the current wave of abductions and killings of young people critical to Ruto’s regime, accusing the Government of being dishonest.

"How can you advocate for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo while our youth are being abducted here at home?” he questioned.

Gachagua announced that he will soon outline plans to incorporate the younger generation into his agenda, stating that the next President will be elected by Gen Zs and millennials.

“Anyone undermining Gen Z and Millennials is in for a rude shock. The next Government will be decided by them. Ruto ataanguka vibaya sana 2027!

“Gen Z lacks leadership, and if they accept me as their leader, I would be honored to take on that mandate,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST