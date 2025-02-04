RUTO offered me Ksh 2 billion to resign - GACHAGUA spills the beans as he exposes the President badly

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto offered him Ksh. 2 billion to resign from his position.
During an interview with Royal Media Services’ vernacular
radio stations - Mulembe, Vuuka, and Sulwe FM, the former DP stated that the
proposal was a direct request from Ruto.
“The President asked me to step down, promising Ksh. 2
billion to retire comfortably, with proper security and remuneration. He
suggested that I could consider running for political office in the future,”
Gachagua stated.
In the same breath, Gachagua, who has vowed to make
President Ruto Kenya’s first-ever one-term President, disclosed that some MPs
allied to him encouraged him to resign to create an opportunity for him to
contest elections in 2027.
Gachagua disclosed that his disagreements with President
Ruto over various projects were the root of their falling out.
Some of the projects he was opposed to include, the
Affordable Housing project, the heavy tax burden on Kenyans, and certain
policies introduced by Ruto’s economic advisors.
Gachagua also addressed the current wave of abductions and
killings of young people critical to Ruto’s regime, accusing the Government of
being dishonest.
"How can you advocate for peace in the Democratic
Republic of Congo while our youth are being abducted here at home?” he
questioned.
Gachagua announced that he will soon outline plans to
incorporate the younger generation into his agenda, stating that the next President
will be elected by Gen Zs and millennials.
“Anyone undermining Gen Z and Millennials is in for a rude
shock. The next Government will be decided by them. Ruto ataanguka vibaya sana
2027!
“Gen Z lacks leadership, and if they accept me as their
leader, I would be honored to take on that mandate,” he concluded.
