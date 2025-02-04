Here is our secret! Astrol Petroleum explains why their fuel is always on offer after a viral video showing fuel quality in petrol stations across Nairobi







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Content creator William Kimm, aka GTR Tanuki’s viral video testing the quality of fuel in various petrol stations in Nairobi, has continued to dominate talking points in the motoring industry.

Tanuki conducted tests at seven different fuel stations, measuring the Pump Octane Number (PON) - a key indicator of fuel quality that averages the Research Octane Number (RON) and Motor Octane Number (MON).

The results were jaw-dropping: Shell’s V-Power registered a disappointing 87 PON, lower than even Shell’s own standard fuel, which ranged between 90-91 PON at the same locations.

In stark contrast, Total Limuru Road led with an impressive 92 PON for its standard fuel, followed closely by Astrol Rosslyn at 91 PON.

Notably, Astrol’s fuel, which is KSh 7 cheaper per liter, performed better than Shell’s premium offering, raising serious concerns about value for money.

Following these revelations, Kenyans, who previously overlooked Astrol, were stunned.

Given the free publicity Astrol is enjoying, the company, founded by Muranga billionaire Kamau Kabugi, who died in 2019 has explained why their fuel is always on a Ksh 5-7 discount.

In a post on X, the company attributes its success to cost-cutting strategies like owning its stations instead of leasing.

“Why is our fuel cheap is one of the most asked questions. Here’s why. 1. We import fuel in bulk 2. All our stations sit on OUR land hence no leasing costs 3. All our stations are company-owned, no franchises We will ALWAYS give you the BEST prices while maintaining quality.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST