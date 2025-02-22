Father and his Gen Z daughter join viral dance challenge mocking President RUTO’s (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - A video of a father and his daughter participating in a viral dance challenge mocking President William Ruto’s speech on road construction is taking social media by storm.

Despite the President’s plea for Kenyans to stop ridiculing him and allow him time to fulfill his promises, netizens continue to have a field day at his expense.

On Wednesday, Ruto expressed frustration over public skepticism regarding the planned 750km Isiolo-Mandera Road.

“I was in Northern Kenya, and I did announce a major road artery that will be constructed from Isiolo through Wajir, Mandera, and many people think it is a joke. In this country, sometimes we take matters of life and death as if it is a joke,” he lamented.

His detailed recitation of the road’s route - mentioning places like Mandera, Ramu, Garre, El-Wak, Kobo, Kotulo, Tarbat, Wajir, Samatan, Modogashe, and Isiolo - became an instant viral sensation.

While previous videos were mainly driven by Gen Z, this latest clip featuring an older generation signals that discontent with Ruto’s leadership cuts across age groups.

The growing trend suggests mounting frustration with his administration’s unfulfilled pledges ahead of the 2027 elections.

Watch the video below.

When the whole nation mocks you🤣 pic.twitter.com/vUf3neRuB0 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 22, 2025

