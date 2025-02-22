Father and his Gen Z daughter join viral dance challenge mocking President RUTO’s (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - A video of a father and his daughter participating in a viral dance challenge mocking President William Ruto’s speech on road construction is taking social media by storm.
Despite the President’s plea for Kenyans to stop ridiculing
him and allow him time to fulfill his promises, netizens continue to have a
field day at his expense.
On Wednesday,
Ruto expressed frustration over public skepticism regarding the planned 750km
Isiolo-Mandera Road.
“I was in
Northern Kenya, and I did announce a major road artery that will be constructed
from Isiolo through Wajir, Mandera, and many people think it is a joke. In this
country, sometimes we take matters of life and death as if it is a joke,” he lamented.
His detailed
recitation of the road’s route - mentioning places like Mandera, Ramu, Garre,
El-Wak, Kobo, Kotulo, Tarbat, Wajir, Samatan, Modogashe, and Isiolo - became an
instant viral sensation.
While previous videos were mainly driven by Gen Z, this
latest clip featuring an older generation signals that discontent with Ruto’s
leadership cuts across age groups.
The growing trend suggests mounting frustration with his
administration’s unfulfilled pledges ahead of the 2027 elections.
Watch the video below.
When the whole nation mocks you🤣 pic.twitter.com/vUf3neRuB0— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 22, 2025
