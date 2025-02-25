RUTO and RSF leader HAMDAN DAGALO are smuggling Gold from Sudan to Dubai via JKIA - GACHAGUA spills the beans







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of engaging in business dealings with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese rebel group locked in a violent conflict with the country's army.

Gachagua’s claims follow a controversial meeting held by RSF leaders, led by Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, February 18th.

During the event, the RSF announced the formation of a parallel government, drawing sharp criticism from Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

Sudan accused Kenya of breaching international law, the United Nations Charter, and the African Union’s Constitutive Act by hosting the meeting.

Despite the backlash, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi defended Kenya’s stance, arguing it aligns with the country’s commitment to peace efforts in Sudan.

In a televised interview, Gachagua made shocking revelations, claiming President Ruto instructed him to invite Dagalo to Nairobi.

However, after escorting him to the President, Gachagua was dismissed and later ordered to take Dagalo to the airport.





He alleges their discussions centered solely on business, not diplomatic matters.

“They are smuggling gold from Sudan to JKIA, then transporting it to Dubai,” Gachagua claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST