A picnic at Titanic Dam in Ruiru turns tragic as one person dies after drowning (VIDEO)



Monday, February 17, 2025 - One person died on Sunday after drowning at the Titanic Dam in Ruiru on Sunday.

The victim was swimming in the dam when tragedy struck.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened at the killer dam.

The recent death brings into memory the January 18th 2023 incident, where a man and his female companion died after their car slid into the deep waters of the dam.

The story made national headlines for weeks.

The dam is famous with revellers during weekends.

Watch the video.

