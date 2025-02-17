A picnic at Titanic Dam in Ruiru turns tragic as one person dies after drowning (VIDEO)

Monday, February 17, 2025 - One person died on Sunday after drowning at the Titanic Dam in Ruiru on Sunday.
The victim was swimming in the dam when tragedy struck.
This is not the first time such an incident has happened at
the killer dam.
The recent death brings into memory the January 18th
2023 incident, where a man and his female companion died after their car
slid into the deep waters of the dam.
The story made national headlines for weeks.
The dam is famous with revellers during weekends.
Watch the video.
Life is too short, unatoka kwa nyumba ukijua ni Sunday utafika pale dam uswim urudi home. You end up lifeless— kenya_got_rides_ (@gari_za_kenya_) February 16, 2025
Titanic dam kimbo📍 pic.twitter.com/2jU7hDTp8e
